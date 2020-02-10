Quiz! Can you name every 2010s Golden Boot winner from Europe's top five leagues?

Ten minutes are on the clock and there are 50 winners to guess.

There's been precious little Premier League football on this weekend - but there's plenty on elsewhere in Europe.

Despite the English winter break, Bayer Leverkusen shocked Borussia Dortmund 4-3 with RB Leipzig holding Bayern Munich 0-0 in the Bundesliga. Elsewhere, there was a Basque derby as Real Sociedad beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 and Quique Setien saw new club Barcelona beat old club Real Betis in Spain 3-2, whilst Porto beat Benfica 3-2 in Portugal, PSG beat Lyon 4-2 in France, and AC Milan took a two-goal lead against Inter Milan, only to lose 4-2 in Italy. Phew.

To celebrate such a bumper weekend of continental clashes - and there have been more goals this weekend than you could shake a stick at - we wondered how your memory of European goalscorers was.

We've listed every Golden Boot winner from Europe's top five leagues - that includes England - over the decade that was the 2010s.

Note - where there was a tie for the most goals scored at the end of the season, we've gone with the best goals to minutes ratio - not who has the most assists. It's about goals, guys. Not passes.

What are you waiting for? Get cracking!

