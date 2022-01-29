Quiz! Can you name the 25 most valuable Championship players right now?

Eight minutes are on the clock and there are 44 clubs to guess.

The Championship has a reputation for being an even playing field. Anyone can build anyone.

Yet in this quiz, you'll see the same few clubs. In recent years, the bigger sides dropping out of the Premier League have managed to sustain their power, keeping big players.

Remember, these aren't the players who cost the most, either. This is simply how much Transfermarkt values these players.

Can you guess the top 25?

