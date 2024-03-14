The Germany Euro 2024 away kit is out - and it could be Adidas's most divisive kit of all time

The Germany Euro 2024 away kit is out – and it's going to take some getting used to.

When Adidas dropped their international shirts, this was the one that stood out. Think of Germany and you think of efficiency, class and steel: but you don't picture them bulldozing their way to trophies in pink, do you? They're hosting Euro 2024, so time to try something new, we guess.

Of all the Euro 2024 kits, this one may divide most opinion. But can we shock you?

The Germany Euro 2024 away kit may be different… but it's absolutely beautiful

“The away shirt delivers a vibrant colour-scheme inspired by the digital world of the metaverse - looking to connect the newest generation of German fans,” Adidas says. They know that this one is a little… out there.

Still, there's a way to handle a pink shirt and this is it. It isn't garish, it's tasteful, with purple gradients making it onto the shirt – a nice string from the home top – and white logos. It's lovely.

“Both home and away are bound via a consistent pattern inspired by DFB’s logo, while the crests nod to national symbols of Germany, such as the iconic eagle that appears on the Government flag,” Adi continues.

It's a thing of beauty. And with Germany looking a little out of ideas under Hansi Flick, this could become iconic at a home Euros if Julian Nagelsmann can get a tune out of his new generation.

Adidas Germany Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

FourFourTwo can confirm: absolutely nothing wrong with pink, OK?

