The Denmark Euro 2024 away kit is out and Hummel have an inspiring message behind it

The Denmark Euro 2024 away kit is designed to recognise the important link between the national team and the huge number of local clubs that their success is founded upon.

Hummel have sought to pay tribute to their contribution by having the name of each of the 1,535 clubs affiliated with the Danish Football Association printed inside the jersey.

Denmark are the latest country to release their Euro 2024 kits during the current international break, with the tournament now just three months away.

The Denmark Euro 2024 away kit has kept it simple

The Denmark Euro 2024 away kit is far from a revolutionary concept but it does the basics well, and with a touch of style.

Designed by long-term partners Hummel, the white shirt has a distinctive red trim and poignantly features the names of 1,535 local clubs printed on the inside.

It also boasts a unique square design intended to represent the diversity of all these clubs coming together to form the Danish football community.

"We are committed to be the team that represents all of Denmark, to inspire children and youth, and to show them how football can unite us," said Peter Møller, Football Director at the DBU.

"It's not only about winning, even though that's the national team's primary role, but football can do so many things - and we are all interconnected in the Danish football system.

"When a child steps onto the local football pitch, they're not just joining a club; they become part of a larger story about Danish football that spans from local communities to the national team - something we must never forget or take for granted."

