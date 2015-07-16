Infographic: The most represented leagues of FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2015
The breakdown of where our selected top 50 managers work across the world...
So with most of our top managers earning a crust through coaching their country, does that show that international football is still the highest echelon of the game? Uefa and their Champions League may say differently.
The monied Premier League employs the next biggest percentage, while central Europe dominates but there's a reasonable smattering of coaches from all corners of the globe. Maybe next year, Vietnamese V.League 1?
See our full list of the top 50 managers, plus features and analysis
Check out FourFourTwo Polls and Contests on LockerDomeon LockerDome
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.