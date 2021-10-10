Italy v Belgium live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Italy v Belgium live stream, Sunday 10 October, 2.00pm BST

Need an Italy v Belgium live stream? We've got you covered.

Two of Europe’s most talented sides have bruised egos and a point to prove when they face off in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday.

European champions Italy saw their world record 37-match unbeaten run ended by Spain last week in a 2-1 defeat in Milan.

It ended their hopes of sealing a second trophy in three months, but Roberto Mancini’s side were left with regrets after captain Leonardo Bonucci picked up two yellow cards before half time.

Belgium’s exit was even more dramatic, as Roberto Martinez’s side surrendered a 2-0 half time lead to lose 3-2 to France in a thriller in Turin.

It was an extraordinary turnaround from the world champions, who scored a 90th-minute winner through Theo Hernandez moments after Romelu Lukaku thought he had won it for Belgium, only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

It left the Red Devils’ ‘golden generation’ without a trophy once again, but they remain the top ranked side in the world and will revel in the chance to take on Italy on their home turf in Turin.

The Azzurri are without both of their normal preferred striker options, Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti, through injury and could hand a start to Moise Kean or Giacomo Raspadori after a false nine experiment failed to impress against Spain.

Lukaku was in flying form against France, scoring a superb second for Belgium, and knows his opposition all too well from his time at Inter Milan.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST on Sunday, 10 October, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports. See below for international broadcast options.

