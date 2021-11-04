Leicester City v Spartak Moscow live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Spartak Moscow live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 4 November, 8pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to climb into the top two of Europa League Group C by beating Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

When the draw for the group stage was made, it was widely assumed that the Foxes and Napoli would qualify for the next round with a minimum of fuss. Yet the group has been more competitive than anticipated, and it is Legia Warsaw who lead the way going into matchday four. Spartak Moscow, currently bottom of Group C, still have a chance of advancing; three points is all that separates first place from fourth at the time of writing.

Leicester are in third having won one, drawn one and lost one of their three matches to date. In many ways their continental campaign has mirrored their domestic one. Brendan Rodgers's side have turned in some good performances at times, but they have also been poor in several games. Inconsistency has blighted them throughout and Leicester have struggled to get going at home, having failed to win five of their seven encounters at the King Power Stadium in all competitions.

Their thrilling 4-3 victory over Spartak Moscow on matchday three showed that Leicester still pack a punch in attack. Patson Daka scored all four of their goals on that occasion, yet the Zambian still finds himself behind Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy in the pecking order. Daka is likely to start on Thursday with Vardy due a rest, while Ryan Bertrand and Harvey Barnes are also pushing for inclusion in the XI.

Spartak's 4-3 loss to Leicester last month was not atypical of their season so far. have conceded 18 goals in the Russian Premier League and have shipped seven in the Europa League. Celtic are the only team in the competition with a leakier backline. Spartak must keep things tight at the back if they are to leave the King Power with a positive result.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

