Malmo v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Malmo v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 2 November, 5.45pm GMT

Chelsea can take another step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League by beating Malmo on Tuesday.

The Blues eased to a 4-0 victory over the Swedish side in the reverse fixture last month, and it would be a surprise if this was anything other than a straightforward win for the reigning European champions. That is not to say that Malmo are incapable of causing Chelsea problems, particularly on their own patch. But Thomas Tuchel's side are playing extremely well right now, and opponents are finding it difficult to find a way through their rock-solid defence.

Granted, Norwich and Newcastle are not the toughest opponents a team like Chelsea can face. Yet the ease with which they swatted them aside will give Malmo cause for concern. The 7-0 thrashing of Norwich was followed by a comfortable 3-0 victory at St James' Park on Saturday, as Chelsea kept their fourth clean sheet in their last five games.

Romelu Lukaku went off injured against Malmo on matchday three, but Chelsea have not missed him at all. That is testament to the quality in Tuchel's squad, as well as the ability of various others to chip in with goals: seven different players have found the back of the net in Chelsea's last four outings in all competitions.

The Blues sit second in Group H ahead of Tuesday's trip to Sweden, where a win could put them on the brink of the last 16 if Juventus beat Zenit Saint Petersburg. Lukaku is still absent, along with Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic, while Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic will need to be assessed.

Malmo have lost all three of their Champions League games up to now, but they are only three points behind third-placed Zenit and could therefore still reach the Europa League knockout stage. A win here, though, will be difficult.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

