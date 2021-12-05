Manchester United v Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Crystal Palace live stream, Sunday 5 December, 2pm GMT

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his first game as Manchester United manager when Crystal Palace come to town on Sunday.

Rangnick was in the stands at Old Trafford for the 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Thursday, but he was unable to lead the team as his work permit had only been granted a few hours earlier. Michael Carrick was therefore on the touchline for the come-from-behind win, which was sealed by a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo - his 800th and 801st career goals.

There has been much speculation over exactly how a United side managed by Rangnick will line up, but we are unlikely to see too many new things this weekend. The German has only had a couple of days with his squad in training and it will take time for him to get his methods across, particularly with regards to what United do out of possession.

Palace head to Old Trafford on the back of two straight defeats. Patrick Vieira was disappointed by his team's display in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last weekend, but the Frenchman had few complaints after the 1-0 defeat by Leeds in the midweek round of fixtures.

The two performances were pretty similar: Palace broadly defended well in open play but struggled to create clear-cut chances against either opponent. That is something Vieira will be keen to work on going forward, although Palace could return to their counter-attacking roots for the trip to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see the starting XI Rangnick picks for his first match at the helm. He will have to make do without Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic could be available.

Palace remain without long-term absentee Nathan Ferguson, while James McArthur remains out with a hamstring injury. The same issue is keeping Joachim Andersen on the sidelines, while Joel Ward is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 5 December. See below for international broadcast options.

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

