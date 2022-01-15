Newcastle United v Watford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle United v Watford live stream, Saturday 15 January, 3.00pm GMT

Big-spending Newcastle United could climb out of the drop zone with a win over Watford on Saturday, in a crucial clash for the relegation battle at St. James’ Park.

Two points separates second-bottom Magpies from the visitors in 17th ahead of kick-off, with both sides desperate for three valuable points.

Newcastle have been quick to use their new-found funds in the January transfer market, bringing in England full-back Kieran Trippier for £12m last week before completing a £25m deal for striker Chris Wood from Burnley on Thursday.

But a bulging bank account won’t be enough on its own to save the Tynesiders, who suffered a humiliating FA Cup defeat at home to League One side Cambridge United last weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side have picked up just one point from their last four Premier League games, against Manchester United in their last outing, but Watford’s form is even worse.

Claudio Ranieri’s side were thumped 4-1 by Leicester in the FA Cup last weekend, their seventh consecutive defeat in all competitions.

The Hornets have lost eight of their last nine league outings, and desperately need things to turn around soon before they are dragged into the bottom three.

Both teams have obvious areas requiring improvement; Newcastle have dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, while Watford haven’t kept a clean sheet since January 2020.

Wood should go straight into the Newcastle team, with Callum Wilson out injured, while Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden and Jamal Lewis also have injuries and Javier Manquillo is suspended.

Watford are missing Imran Louza, Adam Masina, William Troost-Ekong and Ismaila Sarr due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Ranieri’s injury list includes Nicolas Nkoulou, Peter Etebo and Kwadwo Baah.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 15 January, and the game is not being shown on UK television. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com