Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered.

Eddie Howe’s side thrashed Fulham (opens in new tab) 4-1 last weekend to climb up to seventh spot in the standings. Newcastle (opens in new tab) were aided by the red card shown to Nathaniel Chalobah early on, but Howe will nevertheless have been delighted with how ruthlessly his team exploited their numerical advantage. It was an important win too, with Newcastle having not emerged victorious since the opening day of the campaign.

The Magpies have still only lost one match so far this term, but the goal now will be start turning draws into wins. The scores have finished level in five of Newcastle’s eight encounters to date, which is more than any other team in the division.

Brentford (opens in new tab) have had a mixed start to the campaign, winning two, losing two and drawing four of their fixtures. The Bees were held to a scoreless stalemate by Bournemouth (opens in new tab) last weekend, leaving them 10th in the table ahead of the long trip to St James’ Park.

That was the second game in a row in which Brentford failed to score, following a 3-0 defeat by Arsenal prior to the September international break. Even so, Thomas Frank’s charges have the fifth-best attacking record in the division ahead of gameweek 10.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Alex Isak, Karl Darlow, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth, but Alain Saint-Maximin is in line to return to the matchday squad.

Brentford will have to make do without Christian Norgaard, Pontus Jansson and Keane Lewis-Potter, while Ethan Pinnock is a doubt.

Form

Newcastle: WDDLD

Brentford: DLWDD

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Newcastle United vs Brentford.

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Brentford will be played at St James’ Park.

Other games

Bournemouth vs Leicester City, Chelsea vs Wolves and Manchester City vs Southampton will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 8 October. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

