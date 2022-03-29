Northern Ireland v Hungary live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Watch a Northern Ireland v Hungary live stream as the hosts look to continue their unbeaten run
Northern Ireland v Hungary live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports Mix
Looking for a Northern Ireland v Hungary live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.
Northern Ireland are aiming to extend their unbeaten run to four games when Hungary visit Windsor Park on Tuesday for a friendly clash.
Neither side managed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022, so the focus is now on preparing for this summer’s UEFA Nations League campaigns.
Ian Baraclough’s side were relegated to League C in November 2020 after finishing bottom of a group featuring Austria, Norway and Romania.
Hungary, meanwhile, were promoted to League A after impressively topping their section ahead of Russia, Serbia and Turkey.
But Northern Ireland seem to have turned a corner over the last year, picking up five wins in 10 games.
They finished their qualifying campaign strongly in November by beating Lithuania and holding European champions Italy to a 0-0 draw, before recording a 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Friday.
Baraclough is now aiming to lead his side to a fourth game without defeat for the first time since 2019.
Their impressive home form provides a reason to believe, as they are unbeaten in four at Windsor Park and kept clean sheets in all of those games.
Northern Ireland’s League C Nations League group includes Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus or Estonia.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Mix
UK TV schedule
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for any international friendly action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to tune in without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps
A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.
Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price
It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.