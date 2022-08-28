Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Sunday 28 August, 4.30pm

Tottenham will be looking for their first away win of the Premier League season when they face Nottingham Forest in the late kick-off on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side have made a solid start to the campaign, with victories over Southampton (opens in new tab) and Wolves (opens in new tab), and a 2-2 draw with Chelsea (opens in new tab) that felt like a win given the lateness of their equaliser. Yet Spurs have not played particularly well yet, save for their second-half showing against the Saints on the opening weekend.

That could be interpreted one of two ways. Optimists will argue, with some justification, that winning when not playing well is a positive sign. Others might suggest that Tottenham (opens in new tab)'s performances will need to improve if they want to mount a sustained title tilt this term.

Forest (opens in new tab) are growing into this Premier League season. Steve Cooper's side were outclassed in a 2-0 defeat by Newcastle (opens in new tab) in the club's first game at this level since 1999, but Forest then beat West Ham (opens in new tab) 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Everton (opens in new tab) last time out.

The club has had a busy summer and it will take a while for Cooper to settle on a first-choice XI given the drastic overhaul of the squad. There could yet be more new faces through the door before the transfer deadline on September 1, despite the fact that Forest have already made 16 additions thus far.

Tottenham will have to make do without Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp. Davinson Sanchez will continue in the backline in place of Romero, while Yves Bissouma is pushing for his first start since a summer switch from Brighton (opens in new tab).

Forest will be unable to call upon the services of Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate and Jack Colback for their first league meeting with Spurs since a 1-0 home defeat in April 1999.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 28 August and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

