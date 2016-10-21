Predict scores, beat FFT, win £10,000 a week

Watching the Premier League this weekend? Course you are. Think you can predict what's going to happen? Course you do. Fancy winning ten large? Course you do.

despite costing you zip, you can win up to £10,000 a week by forecasting the scores of each Premier League match. And if money isn't your motivation, you also get points for predicting the correct outcome, and even more for the correct scoreline.

FourFourTwo's Features Editor James Maw is rarely shy of an opinion, and they came up trumps last week as he accurately predicted wins for Chelsea, Arsenal, Bournemouth, Southampton and Stoke – plus the 1-1 scoreline between West Brom and his beloved Spurs.

FourFourTwo's Features Editor James Maw is rarely shy of an opinion, and they came up trumps last week as he accurately predicted wins for Chelsea, Arsenal, Bournemouth, Southampton and Stoke – plus the 1-1 scoreline between West Brom and his beloved Spurs. So what's James – pictured below with Victor Wanyama and a cock – going for this week?

Sat 12.30pm Bournemouth 1-1 Tottenham

"Spurs are protecting the Premier League’s longest unbeaten run, and when they were doing the same last last Autumn, they drew a lot of matches you usually would’ve expected them to go all-out to win."

Sat 3pm Arsenal 3-0 Middlesbrough

"Arsenal are in free-scoring form, and look much-improved at the back. This is about the point we usually start asking whether this could be 'their year'. It's Arsenal, so there’ll be moments of mild peril somewhere along the way, but not on Saturday."

Sat 3pm Burnley 0-2 Everton

"The Clarets’ home form has been reasonable – all seven of their points have been won at Turf Moor √ but Koeman’s Everton are formidable opposition, as City learned last week."

Sat 3pm Hull 0-1 Stoke

"There’ll be some good players on show, but if this is a good game, I’ll eat my hat. [Maybe you could have a millinery dessert for the fox you said you'd eat if Leicester won the league – Ed.] The Potters look like may have ‘turned a corner’, and that confidence could make the difference."

Sat 3pm Leicester City 1-0 Crystal Palace

"Alan Pardew did a big interview with the BBC this week, which is usually a sign things are about to go badly wrong. Leicester aren’t quite ready to batter them, but the Foxes should win nevertheless."

App app and away

Sat 3pm Swansea 2-2 Watford

"The Hornets have made a solid start, but there were positive signs in Bob Bradley’s first match as Swans boss at Arsenal last weekend. That might mean these two cancel each other out."

Sat 3pm West Ham 1-0 Sunderland

"The Hammers finally plugged the holes in their defence to secure a win at Palace, although Aaron Cresswell will be suspended this time around. It’s Sunderland, though, so…"

Sat 5.30pm Liverpool 2-1 West Brom

"The Baggies look typically solid at the back, but few teams attack with the verve of the Reds. It’ll be hard-earned, but the hosts should edge it."

Sun 1.30pm Manchester City 2-0 Southampton

"Both teams suffered European defeat in midweek, but City’s depth, and the fact Saints played on Thursday, should help Pep’s men return to winning ways."

Sun 4pm Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

"Another tricky away trip, another backs-to-the-wall job for Mourinho’s side? There’s definitely a whiff of potential anti-climax about this one."

