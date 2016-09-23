How well do you know your Premier League? Think you can outdo FourFourTwo at predictions? Now’s your chance to find out…

Every Friday afternoon the FFT office is a veritable hotbed of discussion about the weekend’s top-flight matches – who’s expected to fly and who’s fancied to fail. Everyone has an opinion, and they can’t all be right.

Even though it's free, you can win up to £10,000 a week by forecasting the scores of each Premier League match. You get points for predicting the correct outcome, and even more for the correct scoreline.

Points bring pride, too. Taking advantage of the fact that you can now create mini-leagues, we've got an office pool going. Top of it at the minute is Gregg Davies; with 78% accuracy in predicting results, the chief sub-editor (also known as Greggopedia) is in the top 30 of the hundreds-strong FourFourTwo Pick & Predict league, which anyone can enter.

So what tips might Gregg be willing to pass on to you, dear reader, for this weekend’s games?

Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City

Having returned to winning ways in midweek, home advantage – and Zlatan – prove just enough to inflict a third away defeat on the champions.

Bournemouth 1-2 Everton

Eddie Howe and his Cherries are left feeling sore again, as the in-form Toffees eventually pinch a late winner that had long been coming.

Liverpool 3-0 Hull

An early goal pooh-poohs Hull's plan to tough it out at Anfield. The Merseysiders coast home without really getting out of second gear.

Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham

Spurs stay unbeaten, but have to settle for a third score draw on their travels having battled back from an early cock-up at the Riverside.

Stoke 1-1 West Brom

Wilfried Bony gets off the mark to lift Stoke off the bottom, but fellow frontman Salomon Rondon ensures it ends all square on Tony Pulis's Big Day.

Sunderland 0-1 Crystal Palace

Last on Match of the Day, with a third league win on the spin for the suddenly flying Eagles leaving Sunderland rooted to the foot of the table.

Swansea 0-2 Manchester City

Back-to-back wins for the Citizens in South Wales. The returns of Aguero, Sterling & Co. ensure this victory is (even more) straightforward.

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

Diego Costa scores a 92nd-minute equaliser for the Blues, having already been booked and escaped seeing a second yellow on countless occasions.

West Ham 2-1 Southampton

Michail Antonio scores with a header; Dimitri Payet plunders a second from 25 yards. Saints huff and puff but only manage one goal in response.

Burnley 1-3 Watford

A Clarets side lacking firepower can't withstand a Watford side now bursting with goals. Etienne Capoue continues to delight Fantasy Football managers.

