Predict Premier scores, beat FourFourTwo, win £10,000

As the referee of destiny prepares to blow the full-time whistle on another working week (albeit a shortish one for Sam Allardyce, Nigel Pearson and Tony Mowbray), it's time to predict what will happen in the Premier League. And if you're good at it, you could win money.

The FourFourTwo Pick & Predict app (available for iPhone and Android) is free, but you can win up to £10,000 a week by forecasting the scores of each Premier League match. You get points for predicting the correct outcome, and even more for the correct scoreline. There's a hundreds-strong FourFourTwo Pick & Predict league, which anyone can enter.

With Pick & Predict you can create mini-leagues, so we’ve got an office pool going. Last week we treated you to the predictions of table-topping chief sub-editor Gregg Davies, who promptly slumped - let down by Watford, West Ham and Everton, among others.

Meanwhile, though, FFT's social media executive Harriet Drudge won the Yellow Cap after a great weekend, correctly predicting wins for Liverpool, Spurs, Palace, Southampton and Burnley while nailing the exact scores for Man City’s win and the Stoke/Baggies draw.

Still, Gregg remains top of our office league. But what has Drudgey (pictured above) predicted for this week’s games?

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

"Ronald Koeman will be looking for a reaction after defeat at Bournemouth - and he’ll get one at Goodison. Bolasie to score the winner."

Swansea 1-3 Liverpool

"A repeat of last week’s scoreline for the Swans as Klopp’s rampant Liverpool side visit the Liberty and leave with all three points."

Hull 0-1 Chelsea

"Chelsea will be wounded after an abject display at Arsenal, so this one has a scrappy away one-niller written all over it. (Cue Hull’s first win in five.)"

Sunderland 2-1 West Brom

"Box office viewing again at The Stadium of Light - but this time Moyes’s boys hold on (just) for their first win of the season, courtesy of Jermain Defoe."

Watford 2-0 Bournemouth

"If Troy Deeney’s got anything to do with it, Watford will be firing on all cylinders on Saturday. The Hornets skipper was not a happy man after his side’s performance at Turf Moor on Monday, but he’ll be smiling come 5pm on Saturday."

West Ham 1-1 Middlesbrough

"The Hammers have an impressive record hosting Boro, having won the last seven. But home isn’t feeling quite as homely these days; they’ll stop the rot, but will have to make do with a point."

Manchester United 3-1 Stoke

"Zlatan to do for Stoke early on, getting the better of Ryan Shawcross not once, but twice. Rashford to add a third before a late consolation for the Potters."

Leicester City 1-0 Southampton

"Weary from unfamiliar midweek excursions, these teams aren't set to deliver a thriller. The champions to squeak past Claude Puel’s side by the narrowest of margins."

Tottenham 0-2 Manchester City

"Aguero to recover from his one-game goal drought at White Hart Lane. A hard-fought win for the league leaders, as Pep sets a new record for winning managerial starts in the Premier League (seven straight wins)."

Burnley 1-2 Arsenal

"Burnley to give Arsenal a scare before Sanchez and Walcott get into the groove for the Gunners - a very happy 20th anniversary weekend for Arsene Wenger."

Appy talking

Think you can do better? Download the free app – and let us know how you get on...

Download Pick & Predict for Android or for iPhone