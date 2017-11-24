Premier League preview: What will and won't happen this weekend

West Ham vs Leicester (Friday, 8pm)

The big talking point: Fans versus the board. The travelling West Ham supporters at Vicarage Road aimed a volley of abuse towards their directors last weekend, so expect that disaffection to be audible at the London Stadium.

What will happen: David Moyes will learn exactly what he's taken on. When West Ham aren't performing well, home games can be very tricky and Leicester – an altogether happier group who are built to take advantage of their hosts' chronic lack of defensive pace – should return to winning ways after defeat to Manchester City.

What won't happen: West Ham won't be at full strength, and no matter what else happens over these opening weeks it should be remembered that Moyes will be without Javier Hernandez, Jose Fonte and Michail Antonio. Andrew Ayew has recovered from illness, at least, while Marko Arnautovic is available despite fears to the contrary.

Crystal Palace vs Stoke (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Palace's sort-of-revival. They're still not winning, but they are at least scoring goals: two in all of their three previous home fixtures.

What will happen: A shift in formation. Christian Benteke is available again, so Roy Hodgson will move away from his forward-less, counter-attacking strategy. Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend will retain their places, but either James McArthur or Yohan Cabaye will lose their place in the switch to 4-3-3.

What won't happen: We still won't know what Stoke are. Mark Hughes's team even seem to shift identities inside games now - Monday night, for example, where they were periodically excellent against Brighton, before reverting to sloppy defensive standards and blunt attacking. Expect another Jekyll and Hyde showing here.

Manchester United vs Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: United's performance in Basel. Blame the pitch, blame the weather, blame whatever you want Jose – but that was awful.

What will happen: Brighton will be stubborn. They're hardly impenetratable, but Chris Hughton's team don't take heavy beatings and they won't be one of those sides who go to Old Trafford, take pictures of their day out and surrender in the tunnel. In particular, watch for Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy to have good games without the ball and prepare to be impressed by Glenn Murray's hold-up play.

What won't happen: Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic? No, that doesn't look like it works at all. It's early days in the partnership, but two forwards who offer little defensively will prove too bold for Mourinho.

Newcastle vs Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Richarlison. Everyone's new favourite Brazilian (sorry, Isaías).

What will happen: Watford will give up chances. The takeaway detail from Vicarage Road last Sunday was the scoreline and - yes - Marco Silva's team did play some nice attacking football. However, it will have concerned him that, even against a team of West Ham's limitations, things really could have been quite different. Watford needed Heurelho Gomes to be in excellent form a week ago and nobody should be feeling particularly good about what looks to be an increasingly porous defence.

What won't happen: There'll be no Mikel Merino for Newcastle, while Christian Atsu and Jamaal Lascelles are also highly unlikely to feature. That's three very important pieces missing.

Swansea vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Paul Clement's future. It's not really his fault, restricted as he has been by poor recruitment and boardroom friction, but Swansea's run of form (five straight defeats in all competitions) has him look incredibly vulnerable.

What will happen: Less what will, more what should: Swansea have to win. Bournemouth are playing good football at the moment and Eddie Howe has arrested the early-season decline, but the mental cost of losing at home to this kind of opponent is not something Clement and his players need to bear at the moment.

What won't happen: Tammy Abraham might not play. The striker was carried off with a back injury at Turf Moor and is a doubt here - so where on Earth do the goals come from without him? Simon Francis will be missing for Bournemouth, suspended after his sending off against Huddersfield.

Tottenham vs West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Hello again, Gary Megson. Tony Pulis is gone, replaced in the interim by a ghost from West Brom's past.

What will happen: New manager bounce? Come on, probably not. Megson was part of the existing coaching structure under Pulis, so he's more subsitute teacher than new appointment. West Brom will come to Wembley to defend and frustrate, but - up until now - they haven't been good enough at either for that to hold up as a strategy.

What won't happen: Expect Dele Alli to drop to the bench. Two games in a week after a hamstring injury is pushing it, and if that becomes three then Mauricio Pochettino can expect some irate, capital-lettered tweets from Raymond Verheijen.

Liverpool vs Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The big talking point: Ding dong! These two teams may not hate each other as much as they did, but the fans still do. Liverpool; the tradition, the history; versus Chelsea, the nouveau riche usurpers. It's a natural rivalry.

What will happen: Well, what might happen could be instructed by what occured in Seville on Tuesday night. Losing three-goal leads is rarely good and most often carries a significant pyschological cost - or it can go the other way, focusing minds and heightening standards. Jurgen Klopp will need it to be the latter, because Chelsea are in a cruel mood at the moment (eight goals in their last two games, none conceded).

What won't happen: No Adam Lallana yet. Liverpool's unlikely talisman (sort of talisman) is training again, but isn't expected to be fit.

Southampton vs Everton (Sunday, 1.30pm)

The big talking point: Two clubs in a strange way: Everton, caught between David Unsworth and whatever happens next; and Southampton, bereft of goals, attacking ideas and sliding down the table.

What will happen: It feels as if Mauricio Pellegrino is reaching a tipping point of sorts. The situation he finds himself in isn't really his fault - after all, Alaves were a negative, defend-first side and he was hired off the back of his work there. Nevertheless, the St Mary's crowd is restless and there's been no real improvement in relations since August. Something needs to change and, unless Pellegrino starts winning, it might have to be him.

What won't happen: It was certainly interesting to note Unsworth's selection for the dead-rubber with Atalanta on Thursday night: Wayne Rooney, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen and Kevin Mirallas all started. Bomb squad.

Burnley vs Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

The big talking point: Suddenly, all is well at Arsenal. The north London derby has been won, the team is playing its best football of the season and now it's time to head to Turf Moor. Don't you just know what's coming next...

What will happen: People have been waiting all season for Burnley to regress. The conversation about shot volume and luck has probably gone too far, obscuring just what a reliable team Sean Dyche has built. They're not just fortunate, they're good - maybe not pretty, attractive, or thrilling, but certainly good. Arsenal will find that out on Sunday and, if so, hopefully the narrative will change.

What won't happen: Danny Welbeck only lasted 45 minutes of his comeback in Cologne before being substituted, so this will come too soon for him. Chris Wood, now jetlag free, is available again for Burnley.

Huddersfield vs Manchester City (Sunday, 4pm)

The big talking point: Huddersfield suddenly look very vulnerable, so this is a chance to...*looks at fixture list*... oh. Oh no.

What will happen: Huddersfield have only scored four times since the beginning of September, so this is a good time for Manchester City to be without John Stones. The main problem though, obviously, is at the other end of the pitch. David Wagner made the mistake of trying to go toe-to-toe with Tottenham earlier in the season and learned a very tough lesson that day. Since then the ambition has been scaled back, and so you'd assume that Huddersfield will be content to sit well behind the ball, deep and compact, and - like anyone playing them at the moment - to just hope that City don't hurt them too much. Anything less than 0-3 will be a moral victory.

What won't happen: No, Phil Foden isn't going to suddenly default to being a first-team regular. The 17-year-old will need exposure to reach his potential, of course, but young players have to be handled carefully. Pep Guardiola has more experience than most at developing prospective talent and he'll know that. Patience - if he doesn't feature here, hold fire with those op-ed pieces.

