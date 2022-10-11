PSG vs Benfica live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

PSG vs Benfica live stream, Tuesday 11 October, 8pm BST

PSG vs Benfica live stream and match preview

Looking for a PSG vs Benfica live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Group H leaders PSG (opens in new tab) welcome Benfica (opens in new tab) to the Parc des Princes, with both teams looking to make it three wins from four in the 2022/23 Champions League.

After drawing last week's reverse fixture in Lisbon 1-1 then being held to a goalless draw away to Reims in the league last time out, PSG have gone two games without a win for the first time since late last season. Les Parisiens have won each of their previous six Champions League home games, though, and a sixth successive victory would see them equal their longest such streak in the competition.

However, Benfica are unbeaten in four on the road in the Champions League (although they've not won back-to-back away matches in the competition since 2011). Like PSG, the Portuguese giants are unbeaten in league and cup this term; they've won 14 out of 16 matches, returning to winning ways after concecutive draws with a 4-2 league triumph over Rio Ave on Saturday.

Team news

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier will once again have to make do without Lionel Messi, who picked up a calf injury towards the end of the reverse meeting. Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches are also sidelined.

Defenders Felipe Morato and Lucas Verissimio remain absent for Benfica, but boss Roger Schmidt otherwise has a full squad to select from.

Form

PSG: WWWDD

Benfica: WWDDW

Referee

England's Michael Oliver will be the referee for PSG v Benfica.

Stadium

PSG v Benfica will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group H game between Maccabi Haifa and Juventus kicks off at 5:45pm BST.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 11 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 5 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

