Quiz! Can you name the 45 Premier League goalkeepers who’ve made the most saves in the past decade?
By Alex Reid
Manchester United’s No.1 has been making headlines with his incredible stats, but can you name every keeper to make at least 200 saves since 2006/07?
Jamie Redknapp thinks Old Trafford’s current custodian is “like a character in The Matrix”. Colourful if dated praise from a pundit who should perhaps update his film references from the late '90s when Keanu Reeves bending backwards in slow-mo was the height of special effects. Watch a Marvel film, Jamie. Or Inception. Or Paddington 2. Anything, really.
Where were we? Right – Manchester United’s stopper made a joint single-game record of 14 saves against Arsenal at the weekend, which is damn impressive. But where does he sit on this list of Premier League shot-stoppers over the last 10 years or so? (From the start of the 2006/07 season to now, to be precise.)
Nobody has quite made it to 1,000 saves, but these 45 net-minders have all hit the 200 mark.
Nationality and save totals are below (with an asterisk if a player is in a Premier League squad right now and capable of adding to his total), plus 10 minutes on the clock. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – and then challenge a few mates too while you’re at it.
