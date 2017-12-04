Quiz! Can you name the 45 Premier League goalkeepers who’ve made the most saves in the past decade?

Jamie Redknapp thinks Old Trafford’s current custodian is “like a character in The Matrix”. Colourful if dated praise from a pundit who should perhaps update his film references from the late '90s when Keanu Reeves bending backwards in slow-mo was the height of special effects. Watch a Marvel film, Jamie. Or Inception. Or Paddington 2. Anything, really.

Where were we? Right – Manchester United’s stopper made a joint single-game record of 14 saves against Arsenal at the weekend, which is damn impressive. But where does he sit on this list of Premier League shot-stoppers over the last 10 years or so? (From the start of the 2006/07 season to now, to be precise.)

Nobody has quite made it to 1,000 saves, but these 45 net-minders have all hit the 200 mark.

Nationality and save totals are below (with an asterisk if a player is in a Premier League squad right now and capable of adding to his total), plus 10 minutes on the clock. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – and then challenge a few mates too while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

