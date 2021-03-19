Quiz! Can you name every club to have beaten Jose Mourinho in Europe?

Six minutes on the clock, 41 clubs to guess. How many can you name?

He has a reputation as one of the best managers in the world when it comes to two-legged ties. They're generally not wrong looking at the record, either.

In 2014/15, Chelsea were unbeaten in the Champions League under Jose Mourinho. It was only that Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out on away goals, following a 2-2 draw, that Mourinho was dumped out of Europe.

But that's not always been the case. Mourinho has won four European trophies - a UEFA Cup, two Champions League titles and a Europa League - and yet every triumph has come with at least one loss on the way.

Last night's Europa League defeat might yet be the most painful one, yet. Today, we'd like you to trawl back through the annuls of time and tell us who else has inflicted defeat on the current Spurs boss.

