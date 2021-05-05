Quiz! Can you name every player to appear in Barcelona vs Chelsea in the 2012 Champions League semi-final second leg?
Chelsea last reached a Champions League final in 2012, following a sensational 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola's Barcelona - name those teams!
Twenty-eight Barcelona and Chelsea players appeared in one of the most memorable semi-final second-leg clashes in Champions League history, and you've got 10 minutes to name them – let us know how many you get by sending a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo.
"Euuuughhhhhhhhhhhhhh!" came the cry from an emotionally spent Gary Neville, who, in the dying moments of this gladiatorial battle between these old foes, witnessed a moment that made him go all mushy.
Chelsea reached their second Champions League Final following this 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Catalan giants - and would go on to defeat Bayern Munich in the final. A first European success was Roman Abramovich's at last.
It was a game which had everything: four goals, an underdog victory, a red card and plenty of pushing and shoving. So let's identify those responsible.
