Quiz! Can you name the regular starting XI for EVERY Premier League side this season?

At first glance this looks like the kind of Mission: Impossible even the Thomas Cruise Mapother IV himself wouldn’t accept. But hold on – the clue is in the question.

These are the players you’ve been watching week in, week out, throughout the season - so surely you should know their names by now. In other words: 220 correct answers, please.

Not really, anything around 200 is frankly an incredible effort for this leviathan. It’s every club’s most frequent starters, placed into a formation with each player’s position as a clue. The fact that Southampton have, erm, rotated strikers so much that they’re set up in a 5-5-0 perhaps says a bit about their struggles.

Now, a maximum 20 minutes are on the clock. Let us know how close you get to the magical 200 mark @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts – and drive some pals crazy by challenging them as well. Good luck.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com