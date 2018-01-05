Quiz! Can you name the regular starting XI for EVERY Premier League side this season?
By Alex Reid
Are you ready for this? It’s the players who’ve started the most games for each Premier League club in 2017/18. Do your best…
At first glance this looks like the kind of Mission: Impossible even the Thomas Cruise Mapother IV himself wouldn’t accept. But hold on – the clue is in the question.
These are the players you’ve been watching week in, week out, throughout the season - so surely you should know their names by now. In other words: 220 correct answers, please.
Not really, anything around 200 is frankly an incredible effort for this leviathan. It’s every club’s most frequent starters, placed into a formation with each player’s position as a clue. The fact that Southampton have, erm, rotated strikers so much that they’re set up in a 5-5-0 perhaps says a bit about their struggles.
Now, a maximum 20 minutes are on the clock. Let us know how close you get to the magical 200 mark @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts – and drive some pals crazy by challenging them as well. Good luck.
(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.