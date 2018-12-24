Quiz! Can you name this season’s leading Premier League scorers from 48 different countries?

Go back 20-odd years and foreign talent in the Premier League meant having one enigmatic French forward or perhaps at most a South American attacker who wore gloves in the winter. Outrageous! Ship him back to Brazuela or wherever.

However, the Premier League in 2018/19 is an exotic array of talent with clubs boasting Gabonese strikers, Algerian midfielders, Paraguayan defenders and Korean attackers. All of these – and more – star in our quiz asking you to name the top scorer for every nationality to have netted in the Prem this season.

That’s 48 different countries represented, but 58 answers to get as there’s inevitably some joint-top scorers. For example, there are five Dutch players all tied on one goal apiece, which you couldn’t have imagined in the days of Bergkamp or Van Persie (but is easy to imagine in the bygone era of Van Wolfswinkel).

Now, 10 minutes are on the clock for you to name as many of this season’s top scorers, by country, going into Christmas Day. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

