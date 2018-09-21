Quiz! Can you name top five players at each Premier League club with the most career goals in the division?

Strap yourselves in – this is not for the faint-hearted. It’s the top Premier League goalscorers at all 20 clubs, but based on their all-time total. So the highest scorer here plays for Bournemouth – yet only four of his 162 Premier League strikes have come for the Cherries.

Elsewhere, there are players who have only scored prolific Prem goals for their current clubs (Tottenham have several, for example, including their main man on 110).

We say ‘prolific’ but that doesn’t necessarily apply to some of newer clubs. Huddersfield, for example, boast a top scorer with just seven career goals at this level. We’d maybe consider signing Alan ‘260 goals’ Shearer just to bulk up the numbers a bit (and possibly to creosote the club fence).

Now, 15 minutes are on the clock and we’d love to know how you get on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends to see if they can beat your total.

Note: Players currently at a Premier League club but not in their 2018/19 squad are not included – namely, Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff) and Younes Kaboul (Watford)

(Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

