Quiz! Can you name the top three Champions League appearance-makers for these countries?

This week, a Celtic player bested Kenny Dalglish’s all-time European appearance record for a Scottish footballer. Impressive, even if he probably won’t match King Kenny’s total of three wins in Europe’s premier club competition (unless that shock summer move to PSG comes off).

Yet we’re going into more recent history now to quiz you on the top three appearance-makers for 20 major nations in the post-1992, Champions League era.

Answers run from a Spanish goalkeeper with the all-time record of 166 Champions League games to the midfielder in the bronze medal position for Wales on 43 matches.

Each player’s position and game totals are below (an asterisk indicates a still-active footballer), while 12 minutes are on the clock. We’d love to know your score @FourFourTwo – and please challenge your fellow football chums while you’re at it. Ta!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

