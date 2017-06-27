Quiz! Name the 29 top goalscorers from the 1993/94 Premier League season

As the Prem celebrates its 25th birthday this summer, we’re quizzing you on each Premier League season (starting with the first, obviously). The second is worth remembering for its scoring exploits.

It featured two prolific strikers in peak form, gunning for the golden boot. It remains the only Premier League season where more than one player hit 30+ goals (having 42 games helped them both - but still).

Can you name these two ace marksmen? And what about the other 27 players who also hit 10+ goals?

We’re giving you seven minutes to try to get as close as you can to all 29. It’s a tricky one delving this far back, so after you’ve told us your score @FourFourTwo, why not test the knowledge of a few pals as well.

