Quiz! Name the 93 current Premier League players who have also been relegated from the division

Each of these 93 Premier League players are riding high at the moment, living the dream of earning a living in the English top flight. Even if it does mean playing for Alan Pardew. Yet they also know the other side of the game.

All of the footballers below have played at least one Premier League match in a relegation campaign, as well as in the 2017/18 season. (Players currently out on loan are included if they have played in the Premier League this season.)

Every club has at least one, from Arsenal’s solo man to the 14 at Newcastle who’ve faced the drop before. Only Manchester City are exempt, which is weird because we could have sworn Sergio Aguero had an early career spell at Blackpool. We must have imagined it.

Now, 15 minutes are on the clock for you to attempt the Mission: Impossible of getting all 93. Let us know how close you get @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

*Player was on loan at the club relegated from the Premier League that season

**Player left the relegated club during thatseason

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)





