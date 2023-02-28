Southampton vs Grimsby Town live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Southampton vs Grimsby Town live stream and match preview, Wednesday 1 March, 7:15pm GMT

Southampton vs Grimsby Town live stream and match preview

Looking for a Southampton (opens in new tab) vs Grimsby Town live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton vs Grimsby Town is on ITV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Southampton will look to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals by avoiding a fifth-round upset against the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, League Two Grimsby.

There's been a change in Southampton dugout since they beat Blackpool in the last round, with Nathan Jones making way for Ruben Selles – for whom this will be his first home game in charge. FA Cup winners back in 1976, the Saints have reached at least the last eight in three of the past five seasons – making it as far as the semi-finals twice.

But Grimsby will out to spring yet another shock, having knocked out three League One teams and one Championship side – Paul Hurst's men cruised past Luton Town 3-0 in a fourth-round replay – to reach this stage for time in 27 years. The Mariners last went beyond the fifth round way back in 1939.

Kick-off is at 7:15pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Southampton will be without the injured Che Adams, Juan Larios, Valentino Livramento and Mislav Orsic, while Mohammed Salisu is a doubt.

Grimsby, meanwhile, have a fully fit squad available for the long trip to the south coast.

Form

After winning away to Chelsea (opens in new tab) in Selles' first match at the helm, Southampton tasted the familiar feeling of defeat at Leeds (opens in new tab) last time out. The Saints have lost four of their last five games, albeit three of those were under the now departed Jones.

It's been a mixed bag lately for Grimsby, who drew 2-2 at home to League Two leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday but have also won only one of their last five.

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Southampton vs Grimsby Town.

Stadium

Southampton vs Grimsby Town will be played at 32,384-capacity St Mary's in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Grimsby Town kick-off is at 7:15pm GMT on Wednesday 1 March in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV4 and ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:15pm ET / 11:15am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.