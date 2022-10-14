Tottenham Hotspur v Everton live stream and match preview, Saturday 15 October, 5.30pm BST

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Tottenham Hotspur v Everton live stream? We've got you covered.

Buoyed by a midweek Champions League victory, Tottenham will look to keep the pressure on at the top of the table when they host Everton on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s side sit third in the standings, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

A 3-1 defeat to their north London rivals at the start of the month was a setback, but Spurs responded with a 1-0 win over Brighton last weekend and followed that up with a nervy 3-2 victory against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.

Conte’s men are now chasing a third straight win in all competitions against a Toffees side that suffered its first defeat in seven matches last time out.

Frank Lampard turned the tide at Goodison Park after a rocky start to the season, enjoying a six-match unbeaten Premier League run until a 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

The Merseysiders will now be looking to stun Spurs and move into the top half of the table from their current position of 12th.

Tottenham will relish the memory of their last meeting with Everton, a 5-0 victory in London in March.

Their first meeting last season ended in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Spurs forward Dejan Kulusevski could return this weekend following an injury, but Emerson Royal is suspended.

Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend are out for Everton, and Anthony Gordon is suspended.

Form

Tottenham Hotspur: WWDLW

Everton: LWWDD

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Tottenham Hotspur v Everton.

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Other games

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton is the final Premier League game on Saturday.

There are five matches on Sunday: Aston Villa v Chelsea, Leeds v Arsenal, Manchester United v Newcastle, Southampton v West Ham and Liverpool v Manchester City.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 15 October and it is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.