How to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Watch Germany vs Northern Ireland today Michael O'Neill's side travel to Cologne smelling blood in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Germany vs Northern Ireland: Key information ► Date: Sunday, September 7 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne ► TV & Streaming: BBC Two (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Northern Ireland made a storming start to their qualification campaign for the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico next summer, beating Luxembourg 3-1 away on Thursday night.

What's more, Germany's shock defeat to Slovakia has thrown Group A wide open. Julian Nagelsmann's side have now lost three games in a row, and confidence will be low.

It might be a great time for Northern Ireland to try and capitalise, but then again, Germany should be right up for the game, knowing they can't afford many slip-ups in this short qualification process.

Watch Germany vs Northern Ireland for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Germany vs Northern Ireland for FREE, with the public service broadcaster BBC showing the game.

TV viewers will find the action on BBC Two, while those watching online can find the Germany vs Northern Ireland free live stream on the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 19:30 BST, with 15 minutes of build-up ahead of the 19:45 kick-off.

How to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Germany vs Northern Ireland on Fox Sports 1 or the Fox Sports app.