How to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier
Can Northern Ireland take advantage of a struggling Germany? Here's how to tune in
Watch Germany vs Northern Ireland today Michael O'Neill's side travel to Cologne smelling blood in their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
► Date: Sunday, September 7
► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET
► Venue: RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
► TV & Streaming: BBC Two (UK), Fox Sports (US)
► Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Northern Ireland made a storming start to their qualification campaign for the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico next summer, beating Luxembourg 3-1 away on Thursday night.
What's more, Germany's shock defeat to Slovakia has thrown Group A wide open. Julian Nagelsmann's side have now lost three games in a row, and confidence will be low.
It might be a great time for Northern Ireland to try and capitalise, but then again, Germany should be right up for the game, knowing they can't afford many slip-ups in this short qualification process.
Read on for all the information on how to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland online, on TV and from anywhere.
Watch Germany vs Northern Ireland for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Germany vs Northern Ireland for FREE, with the public service broadcaster BBC showing the game.
TV viewers will find the action on BBC Two, while those watching online can find the Germany vs Northern Ireland free live stream on the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.
Coverage starts at 19:30 BST, with 15 minutes of build-up ahead of the 19:45 kick-off.
Coverage is geo-restricted to the UK.
Watch Germany vs Northern Ireland from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
How to watch Germany vs Northern Ireland in the US
Fans in the US can watch Germany vs Northern Ireland on Fox Sports 1 or the Fox Sports app.
