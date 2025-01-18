How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester City: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

Watch Ipswich vs Manchester City today as the Premier League champions look to build momentum away at the relegation contenders.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Ipswich vs Man City live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Ipswich vs Manchester City Date: Sunday, 19 January 2025

• Ipswich vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

• Ipswich vs Manchester City Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Ipswich vs Manchester City TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

How to watch Ipswich vs Man City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Ipswich vs Man City on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the game forming the second part of 'Super Sunday' on Sky.

Watch Ipswich vs Manchester City in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ipswich vs Manchester City on USA Network.

USA Network is a cable TV channel, which does not have its own streaming platform. To watch Ipswich vs Manchester City online, you'll need a cord-cutter - a streaming service that offers cable TV channels online.

Sling TV or Fubo are two of the best. USA Network is available on Sling's Blue package, which is $50.99 a month but now discounted to $25.50 for your first month. Fubo is $79.99 a month but you have the option of a free trial.

How to watch Ipswich vs Manchester City from anywhere

Away from home when Ipswich vs Manchester City is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Ipswich vs Manchester City streams globally

Can I watch Ipswich vs Manchester City in Canada? Canadians can watch Ipswich vs Manchester City on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Manchester City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Ipswich vs Manchester City on Optus Sport, which shows all Premier League games live. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Ipswich vs Manchester City live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Ipswich vs Manchester City on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.