How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere: Free live stream in the UK for FA Cup clash
Manchester City will play Leyton Orient in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend
Watch Leyton Orient v Manchester City today for a David vs Goliath match-up in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live streams, including free options, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
• Kick-off time: 12.15pm GMT / 7.15am ET
• Venue: Brisbane Road, London
• Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Manchester City made short work of their FA Cup third round tie against neighbours Salford City, winning 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium to set up this fourth round meeting with Leyton Orient.
City have won the FA Cup seven times, twice under current manager Pep Guardiola. They were beaten by local rivals Manchester United in last season's final, having won the competition the season before.
Opponents Leyton Orient have progressed this far the hard way. Of their three ties so far in this season's FA Cup, all three went to extra time and two have been won by penalty shoot-out.
Orient knocked Derby County out in the second round, winning 7-6 on penalties at Brisbane Road.
Watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live, in full, and for free on the BBC on Saturday evening.
The game has been selected for broadcast on the main BBC One channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 12:00 GMT from Brisbane Road.
Online, there will be a Leyton Orient vs Manchester City free live stream on the BBC iPlayer, while you can also watch on the BBC Sport website. All of the BBC's output is free at the point of consumption, although for live streaming you do still need a valid TV licence.
Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual BBC stream by using a VPN - more on that below.
How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City from anywhere
Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in the US
In the US, you can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform
ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the third round available to stream live.
Watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City streams globally
Can I watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in Canada?
Canadians can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on Sky Sport Now.
For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Leyton Orient vs Manchester City: Routes to the FA Cup fourth round
Leyton Orient
First round: Boreham Wood 2-2 Leyton Orient (3-5 on penalties)
Second round: Leyton Orient 2-1 Oldham Athletic (AET)
Third round: Leyton Orient 1-1 Derby County (7-6)
Manchester City
Third round: Manchester City 8-0 Salford City
Leyton Orient vs Manchester City: FA Cup history
Leyton Orient
Best result: Semi-final (1978)
Manchester City
7-time winners (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019, 2023)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
