How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City online, on TV, and from anywhere: Free live stream in the UK for FA Cup clash

Manchester City were pipped at the final hurdle in last season's FA Cup showdown at Wembley

Watch Leyton Orient v Manchester City today for a David vs Goliath match-up in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live streams, including free options, wherever you are in the world.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City key information • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12.15pm GMT / 7.15am ET • Venue: Brisbane Road, London • Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City made short work of their FA Cup third round tie against neighbours Salford City, winning 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium to set up this fourth round meeting with Leyton Orient.

City have won the FA Cup seven times, twice under current manager Pep Guardiola. They were beaten by local rivals Manchester United in last season's final, having won the competition the season before.

Opponents Leyton Orient have progressed this far the hard way. Of their three ties so far in this season's FA Cup, all three went to extra time and two have been won by penalty shoot-out.

Orient knocked Derby County out in the second round, winning 7-6 on penalties at Brisbane Road.

Watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live, in full, and for free on the BBC on Saturday evening.

The game has been selected for broadcast on the main BBC One channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 12:00 GMT from Brisbane Road.

Online, there will be a Leyton Orient vs Manchester City free live stream on the BBC iPlayer, while you can also watch on the BBC Sport website. All of the BBC's output is free at the point of consumption, although for live streaming you do still need a valid TV licence.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual BBC stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in the US

In the US, you can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform

ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the third round available to stream live.

Watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City streams globally

Can I watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in Canada? Canadians can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Leyton Orient vs Manchester City on Sky Sport Now.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City: Routes to the FA Cup fourth round

Leyton Orient

First round: Boreham Wood 2-2 Leyton Orient (3-5 on penalties)

Second round: Leyton Orient 2-1 Oldham Athletic (AET)

Third round: Leyton Orient 1-1 Derby County (7-6)

Manchester City

Third round: Manchester City 8-0 Salford City

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City: FA Cup history

Leyton Orient

Best result: Semi-final (1978)

Manchester City

7-time winners (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011, 2019, 2023)