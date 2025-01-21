Watch Liverpool vs Lille: Live streams, TV channels, preview for Champions League clash

Liverpool will be bidding to extend their unbeaten Champions League form this season

Watch Liverpool vs Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as European football returns to our screens with a mouth-watering contest. This handy guide explains how to watch Liverpool vs Lille online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Lille key information • Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, UK. • TV channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Amazon Prime Video is the place to watch Liverpool vs Lille in the UK, with a 30-day free trial available.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Liverpool vs Lille live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch Liverpool vs Lille in the UK – TV channel, live stream

Rather unusually, Liverpool vs Lille in the Champions League will be shown online-only by Amazon Prime Video.

TNT Sports is the main rights-holder for Champions League football in the UK but Amazon has the rights to one game per week, and this week it's Liverpool vs Lille.

Amazon Prime Video itself costs £5.99 a month, but it's also available with a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month and includes things like free deliveries on your shopping.

What's more, you could technically watch Liverpool vs Lille for free on Amazon Prime, as they have a generous 30-day free trial.

Watch Liverpool vs Lille live streams in the US

Paramount+ has the rights to show every Champions League match in the US – including the exclusive Liverpool vs Lille live stream. Paramount+ is the streaming service for CBS' output.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans. There's also a seven-day free trial.

Watch from anywhere

If you’re abroad when Liverpool vs Lille kicks off, your usual streaming services might not work because most live sport is geo-restricted.

Thankfully, there is a good option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those dodgy feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which sets your IP address to make it look like your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and put your feet up with the game.

FourFourTwo’s office mates TechRadar are experts in this field and they are big fans of NordVPN.

NordVPN: 74% off, 30-day money-back guarantee TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

► Has Mbappe just put Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move in doubt?

Watch Liverpool vs Lille around the world

Can I watch Liverpool vs Lille in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Liverpool vs Lille live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Lille in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Liverpool vs Lille. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Lille in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Liverpool vs Lille.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Lille in South Africa?

Soccer fans in South Africa can watch the UCL action on subscription service SuperSport through DStv.

Liverpool vs Lille preview

Liverpool come into the encounter at Anfield off the back of another valiant Premier League win under Arne Slot.

The Merseysiders continue to set the pace in England's top flight and left it late against Brentford thanks to a brace from Darwin Nunez. Whether the Uruguyuan starts against Lille remains to be seen but the former Benfica man has done himself the world of good with a two-goal haul in West London this weekend.

As for Lille, their form in Ligue 1 has been super impressive despite PSG's runaway lead. Bruno Genesio's side have lost just twice all season and are unbeaten in all competitions since September.

They have lost just once in Europe so far this term and will hope to cause quite the upset when they travel to Merseyside later this week. Top scorer Jonathan David has 17 goals to his name in 2024/25 and has often been linked with a summer move to the Premier League.