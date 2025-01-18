Is Manchester United vs Brighton on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League game globally

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton today, as the Red Devils look to build momentum in the Premier League after Thursday's win over Southampton. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Man United vs Brighton live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Manchester United vs Brighton Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2025

• Manchester United vs Brighton Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET

• Manchester United vs Brighton Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

• Manchester United vs Brighton TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia)

Why is Man United vs Brighton not on TV in the UK?

Man United vs Brighton is not being televised live in the UK, despite being played on Sunday at 2pm GMT.

This is usually a television slot on Sky Sports' Super Sunday. However, it's Everton vs Spurs that's being televised at that time.

Instead, Manchester United vs Brighton is only being played on Sunday because United played on Thursday evening, and they have been given an extra day to recover. Otherwise, this fixture would have been played in the standard Saturday 3pm slot, which is covered by a television blackout in the UK.

The fixture has moved dates, but the blackout remains in place.

Watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the US

Fans in the US can watch Man United vs Brighton on Peacock, the streaming platform operated by NBC.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan. You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Man United vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home when Man United vs Brighton is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Man United vs Brighton streams globally

Can I watch Man United vs Brighton in Canada? Canadians can watch Man United vs Brighton on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Man United vs Brighton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Man United vs Brighton on Optus Sport, which shows all Premier League games live. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Man United vs Brighton live in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Man United vs Brighton on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Preview

Have Manchester United turned a corner? Or is it still to early to say? The game against Brighton should tell us more.

After earning a draw against league leaders Liverpool and then beating Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup, Ruben Amorim's side got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Thursday with a 3-1 win over Southampton.

And yet, with 80 minutes on the clock they trailed 1-0, and looked to be heading for a humiliating win against the side who are bottom of the Premier League table with only six points to their name. A rapid hattrick from Amad Diallo swept away that threat and put a gloss on the scoreline, but it did rather paper over the cracks of a performance that for the most part was unconvincing.

Brighton, meanwhile, had been racking up a frustrating number of draws but put an end to that with victory over strugglers Ipswich on Thursday night. The win moved the Seagulls back into the top half of the Premier League table.

With the winning groove back, they'll fancy their chances against a United side still seeking confidence and consistency, although in Diallo the Red Devils have a star man in red hot form.