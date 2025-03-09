How to watch Portsmouth vs Leeds: Live streams and TV channels for huge Championship clash

Leeds United and Portsmouth last faced off on the opening day of the EFL Championship 2024/25 season

Watch Portsmouth vs Leeds United today for an important clash in the EFL Championship, as the Whites look to extend their gap at the top of the table. This guide explains how to watch Portsmouth v Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Portsmouth v Leeds United: Key information • Date: Sunday 9 March 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:00pm GMT / 7am ET • Venue: Fratton Park, Portsmouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Leeds United are now heavily tipped for a top-flight return this season, having dominated in the Championship for most of the campaign. Daniel Farke's side have only lost three times all season and currently have Sheffield United and Burnley breathing down their neck in terms of an automatic promotion place.

Portsmouth still have some work to do in order to guarantee their safety after a return to the second tier last season, but have won three of their last four to help matters ever so slightly.

The two sides played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at Elland Road on the opening day of the 2024/25 season and we are hoping for even more fireworks when they face off again this Sunday.

It's set to be a nail-biting encounter. Read on for all the information you need to watch Portsmouth v Leeds live streams wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Portsmouth v Leeds in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Portsmouth v Leeds on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12:00pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Portsmouth v Leeds in the US

In the US, you can stream Portsmouth v Leeds on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 3pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any Portsmouth v Leeds free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing Portsmouth v Leeds for free.

In Canada, DAZN are offering a free trial, so new customers could technically watch for free before cancelling if they didn't think they'd get enough value out of sticking around.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹15 (£0.14) or a Championship season pass for ₹99 (less than £1). Fancode is geo-restricted to India.

Watch Portsmouth vs Leeds from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Portsmouth vs Leeds United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Portsmouth vs Leeds streams globally

Can I watch Portsmouth vs Leeds in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Portsmouth vs Leeds in Australia? The rights holder for the Championship in Australia is beIN Sports, with Sunday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Portsmouth vs Leeds in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, Championship football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.