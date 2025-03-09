How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game

Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by the Cherries back in December

Tottenham Hotspur host AFC Bournemouth on Sunday looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat against Manchester City most recently. The Cherries hope to continue their charge towards a European finish and the clash has all the makings of a classic.

Want to tune in? Follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth key information

• Tottenham vs Bournemouth Date: Sunday, 9 March 2025

• Tottenham vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET

• Tottenham vs Bournemouth Venu: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

• Tottenham vs Bournemouth TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

How to watch Spurs vs Bournemouth in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Spurs vs Bournemouth on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth in the US

In the US, fans can watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth on the Peacock.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform and it costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, with rights to around half the Premier League fixtures each game week.

Watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth streams globally

Can I watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth in Canada? Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Can I watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth in Africa? You can watch Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.