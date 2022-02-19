West Ham United v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United v Newcastle United live stream, Saturday 19 February, 12.30pm GMT

West Ham United will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Newcastle United in the early kick-off on Saturday.

David Moyes’ men rescued a point last time out, as Craig Dawson took advantage of Leicester’s set-piece woes by notching a last-gasp equaliser at the King Power Stadium. A 2-2 draw was not a bad result, but a failure to emerge victorious leaves West Ham as outsiders to finish in the top four. They may have ended the weekend in the final Champions League spot, but the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have three games in hand on the Hammers.

West Ham’s recent form has been patchy, with just one win in their last four Premier League matches. They will need to make the London Stadium a fortress again if they are to finish in the top four, with Moyes’ side having lost two of their last four top-flight matches on home turf.

Back-to-back home wins over Everton and Aston Villa has lifted the mood at Newcastle, who have opened up a four-point lead above the bottom three. The Magpies have now won three in a row in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last five. Eddie Howe has improved the team at both ends of the pitch and Newcastle are starting to reap the rewards.

Jarrod Bowen picked up a knock in the draw with Leicester and will need to be assessed, but the forward is likely to be passed fit. Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku remain on the treatment table and will play no part here.

Newcastle will have to make do without Kieran Trippier, who fractured a bone in his foot during the victory over Villa. The January signing joins Isaac Hayden, Federico Fernandez, Javi Manquillo, Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 19 February, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

