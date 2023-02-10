West Ham United vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham United vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 February, 12.30pm GMT

West Ham United vs Chelsea is on BT Sport in the UK.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) will be looking to belatedly kick-start their season with a victory in this London derby on Saturday.

The Blues are still in mid-table after a run of one win in their last six Premier League games under Graham Potter.

West Ham (opens in new tab) have gone two top-flight matches without defeat, but they are still only a point clear of the relegation zone.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy and Denis Zakaria, but Joao Felix is available again after a ban.

West Ham will have to make do without Maxwel Cornet, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer, Gianluca Scamacca and Alphonse Areola.

Form

Chelsea have failed to win five of their last six Premier League games, including a 0-0 draw with Fulham (opens in new tab) last time out.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won only one of their last nine matches in the top tier, although David Moyes' men have lost just one of their last four.

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for West Ham United vs Chelsea.

Stadium

West Ham United vs Chelsea will be played at the 66,000-capacity London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham United vs Chelsea kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Sunday 15 January in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1. (opens in new tab)

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

