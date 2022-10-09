West Ham United vs Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

West Ham United vs Fulham live stream and match preview, Sunday 9 October, 2pm BST

West Ham United vs Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for a West Ham United vs Fulham live stream? We've got you covered.

David Moyes’ men have had a good week. A 2-0 victory over Wolves (opens in new tab) last weekend saw West Ham (opens in new tab) climb out of the bottom three, before Gianluca Scamacca’s goal earned them a 1-0 victory over Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday. Moyes will hope that those results kick-start a positive run for his team, who face a hectic schedule ahead of the pause for the World Cup next month.

Fulham (opens in new tab) will be looking to bounce back from a 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle (opens in new tab) last time out. Nathaniel Chalobah’s early red card gave Marco Silva’s side a mountain to climb, and their opponents took full advantage of their numerical superiority. Fulham remain in the top half of the table, though, and that was the first time this season they have lost by more than a one-goal margin.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet on Sunday, but Ben Johnson could be fit enough to return. Scamacca is likely to get the nod up top ahead of Michail Antonio after his goal in Belgium on Thursday, while Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta will almost certainly return to the starting XI after beginning the Anderlecht game among the substitutes.

Fulham will have to make do without the injured trio of Layvin Kurzawa, Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kenny Tete, Willian and Antonee Robinson will all need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off, but Chalobah will miss out through suspension.

Form

West Ham: WLLDW

Fulham: LWLWL

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for West Ham United vs Fulham.

Stadium

West Ham United vs Fulham will be played at the London Stadium.

Other games

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 9 October. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.