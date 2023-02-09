When is the FA Cup fifth round, who's in it and which games are on TV?
The full draw for the FA Cup fifth round is complete, and FourFourTwo runs through all the details you need to know about the next stage of the competition
The FA Cup fifth round is now set, with Fulham's 3-2 victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the final fourth round replay of this year's competition confirming the full draw for the fifth round.
There aren't any non-league sides remaining in the FA Cup this season, as teams start to dream about a trip to Wembley.
They'll have to navigate through the FA Cup fifth round before that becomes reality, though, with plenty of interesting match-ups thrown up by the draw. Shocks are still possible as well, with lower league sides coming up against behemoths in the football landscape.
But, when is the FA Cup fifth round, who is in it, and which games are being shown live on TV? FourFourTwo unpacks everything you need to know.
FA Cup fifth round dates
When is the FA Cup fifth round?
Games in the FA Cup fifth round will be played on Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 March, 2023, with four games taking place on both days.
Due to the congested season caused by World Cup 2022, the FA Cup fifth round is being played midweek rather than taking up a weekend set of games like normal.
The quarter-finals are due to begin on Saturday 18 March, with the semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April. The FA Cup final is on Saturday 3 June this season.
FA Cup fifth round draw
Who is in the FA Cup fifth round?
The FA Cup fifth round will consist of 16 teams playing across eight games, with the draw having already been completed. Grimsby Town are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, and the only side from League Two still remaining.
Fleetwood Town are also the only team from League One in the FA Cup fifth round, while there are five teams from the Championship and just nine from the Premier League.
The draw in full:
- Southampton vs Grimsby Town
- Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers
- Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Fulham vs Leeds United
- Bristol City vs Manchester City
- Manchester United vs West Ham United
- Burnley vs Fleetwood Town
Live TV games
Which FA Cup fifth round games are live on TV?
Six games in the FA Cup fifth round have been selected for live TV coverage in the UK by BBC and ITV, with three games on each day being broadcast. Leicester City versus Blackburn Rovers and Burnley's game against Fleetwood are the two fixtures not selected for live coverage.
Tuesday 28 February:
Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:15pm KO, ITV4 and ITVX
Fulham vs Leeds United, 7:45pm KO, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Bristol City vsManchester City, 8pm KO, ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX
Wednesday 1 March:
Southampton vs Grimsby Town, 7:15pm KO, ITV4 and ITVX
Manchester United vs West Ham United, 7:45pm, ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur, 7:55pm, BBC One and BBC iPlayer
