Who’s been the best Premier League signing of the summer? You decide...
Decent business or #headsgone lunacy? Upvote the deals you approve of, and downvote those you don’t thanks to this transfer downlow from Seb Stafford-Bloor
The sound of notes crinkling and wallets being whacked is rich in the ears of club owner. Fans, meanwhile, are eagerly assessing and analysing who will be in their team's starting XI come the start of the new Premier League season.
So, considering those dealings so far, we thought it'd be a good time to see who YOU think has been the signing of the summer going into August...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.