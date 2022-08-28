Wolves vs Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Wolves vs Newcastle United live stream, Sunday 28 August, 2pm

Wolves will be looking for their first win of the Premier League season when Newcastle travel to Molineux on Sunday.

Bruno Lage's side have just one point to their name from a possible nine at the start of the campaign, despite arguably being the better team in each of their three matches to date.

Wolves (opens in new tab) desevedly took the lead against Leeds on the opening weekend, before their hosts at Elland Road turned the game on its head to win 2-1. They were then held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham (opens in new tab) which would have been even frustrating had Aleksandar Mitrovic converted a late penalty. And last weekend, Wolves suffered a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham (opens in new tab) despite dominating the first half.

Lage's team need to discover a cutting edge in the final third. Their approach play is invariably neat and tidy, but Wolves are being let down by a failure to both create and convert clear-cut chances.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) played their part in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Manchester City (opens in new tab) last time out. Eddie Howe's charges remain unbeaten after three rounds of fixtures, but they were disappointing in their last away game, a 0-0 draw with Brighton (opens in new tab).

Wolves will have to make do without Willy Boly and Chiquinho, but Lage has no fresh injury concerns. Raul Jimenez is set to start after making his return to the starting XI for the 2-1 victory over Preston in the League Cup in midweek.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Jonjo Shelvey, Dan Burn, Ryan Fraser, Emil Krafth and Callum Wilson, but Jamaal Lascelles could be fit enough for a place among the substitutes. Howe is hopeful that new signing Alex Isak will be registered in time to start, but at the time of writing it is not known whether that will be possible.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 28 August and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

