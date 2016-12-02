You decide: who's the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker?

This week, we've been running our annual Best 100 Football Players in the World 2016. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can here.

However, here at FFT HQ, we understand we can't please everyone. In fact, we can't please everyone in-house, let alone all you. So, we thought it would be a good idea to let you speak.

Here's your chance to raise your voice and stand up for what you believe in. Out of the five players available in each category (listen: we had to restrict it), choose the one you think is best. Simples.

If you honestly believe there is someone who is better than all the options available, tweet us @FourFourTwo.

You liked this, so here are more FFT100 features you'll enjoy ·The FFT100 rundown