Zurich vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal will be looking to kick-start their Europa League campaign with a win when they take on Zurich on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's men suffered their first defeat of the 2022/23 season at the weekend, going down 3-1 to Manchester United (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford. There were plenty of positives for Arsenal (opens in new tab) to take from their all-round performance despite the result. They played some excellent football at times and were able to assert themselves on a big game away from home.

United showed more of a clinical edge in the final third, though, and Arsenal arguably opened up too early as they sought an equaliser. A lack of organisation was evident in the lead-up to United's win-sealing third goal, but Arteta was keen to focus on the plus points after the match.

The games will come thick and fast for the Gunners over the next couple of months, with all six Europa League group matches scheduled to take place within an eight-week period due to the scheduling of the World Cup in November and December.

Arsenal have made a fantastic start to the Premier League season with five wins in six games, but their relatively thin squad could be tested with the upcoming Thursday-Sunday schedule. Zurich are unlikely to pose too stiff a test on Thursday, but the very fact that Arsenal have to travel to Switzerland in midweek will make their preparation for Sunday's meeting with Everton (opens in new tab) more difficult.

Zurich qualified for this competition by winning the Swiss Super League last term. They finished 14 points clear of Basel and 16 ahead of Young Boys, but defeat by Qarabag in the second qualifying round of the Champions League shows that Arsenal have little to fear.

The Gunners will again have to make do without midfield duo Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, while Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt with a muscular issue.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 8 September and is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

