Lion cubs: England's 20 youngest-ever debutants
By Paul Sarahs
England's 20 youngest post-war debutants
Since the first official international match on the 30th of November 1872, 1230 players have been chosen by 15 managers to represent England. As the sport has developed and evolved in the intervening years with the modern game’s emphasis on stamina and fitness, the age of England’s debutants has dropped.
Conversely, all of the 15 oldest England debutants were pre-war, with the exception of 38-year-old Leslie Compton, who made his debut in 1950 and remains the oldest outfielder to win his first cap.
With only post-war debutants taken into consideration, here are the 20 youngest players to ever play for England.
20. Dele Alli
Debut: October 9th, 2015, aged 19 years 180 days.
Caps: 22
Alli pulled on the Three Lions for his debut against Estonia in a Euro 2016 qualifier, just two months after playing his first Premier League match for Tottenham. Since his debut in the autumn of 2015, he’s been capped 22 times by England, scoring twice, and has been named PFA Young Player of the Year two years in succession.
Still only 21 but already nearing 100 Premier League appearances, Alli has been a key cog in the Spurs team under Mauricio Pochettino, finding the net 33 times from midfield, helping his side to second and third-place finishes in his two full seasons at the club.
19. Jack Butland
Debut: August 15th, 2012, aged 19 years 158 days.
Caps: 6
Butland became England’s youngest ever goalkeeper when he made his debut against Italy in August 2012. He had been on standby for the European Championships earlier that summer and was called into the squad following an injury to John Ruddy but didn’t feature as England lost on penalties to Italy in the quarter-finals.
He started the friendly win against Germany in Berlin in March 2016 but fractured his ankle, ruling him out for over a year, including Euro 2016.
Back to full fitness, Butland is widely tipped to be the long-term replacement for Joe Hart in between the posts for England, and with his fine form in a struggling Stoke City side this season he may see that opportunity present itself in time for the World Cup this summer.
18. Jonathan Woodgate
Debut: June 9th, 1999, aged 19 years 138 days.
Caps: 8
Woodgate only made eight appearances over a nine-year spell for England in a career stymied by injury. He made his debut at the end of the 1998/99 season in a post-season European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia, playing just over an hour. That match was to be his last involvement with the national team for three years following a court case involving Leeds team-mate Lee Bowyer, seeing Woodgate miss both Euro 2000 and the World Cup in 2002.
Only three of Woodgate’s eight caps were in competitive matches and he never represented his country at a tournament, an awful return for a player of such quality.
17. Joe Baker
Debut: November 18th, 1959, aged 19 years 123 days.
Caps: 8
Baker was born in Liverpool but grew up north of the border in Motherwell. He considered himself a Scot but international selection rules at the time made him eligible only to represent England – indeed, he was the first player capped by England having not played within the English league system when he made his debut in 1959 against Northern Ireland. He kept his place with the national team until the end of the 1959/60 season, but fell out of favour thereafter.
After a hiatus of five years Sir Alf Ramsey recalled Baker in the autumn of 1965 for matches against Northern Ireland and Spain, and when he kept his place for the January 1966 encounter with Poland it looked as though Baker would be in the World Cup squad later that year. It wasn’t to be the case, and the 1-1 draw against the Poles was to be his last appearance for England.
16. Phil Neville
Debut: May 23rd, 1996, aged 19 years 122 days
Caps: 59
Part of the Class of ’92, Phil Neville’s successes came in the red of Manchester United rather than the white of England. That being said, Neville still managed to pick up 59 caps for the national side in an 11-year period and even briefly captained the team, as one of four to wear the armband in a 2003 friendly win against Serbia and Montenegro at the Walkers Stadium in Leicester.
He represented England at three European Championships – 1996, 2000 and 2004 – but never played at a World Cup, having been cut from the squad by Glenn Hoddle for France ’98 and overlooked for both 2002 and 2006 by Sven-Goran Eriksson.
International glory may still come for Neville, though: he was named England Women’s manager in January.
15. Gareth Barry
Debut: 31st May, 2000 aged 19 years 97 days
Caps: 53
Barry made his debut in a pre-Euro 2000 friendly against Ukraine under Kevin Keegan. Following an injury to Blackburn Rovers winger Jason Wilcox, Barry travelled to the tournament co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands but didn’t feature as England crashed out in the group stage. His full debut came that September but following Keegan’s resignation, Barry found his opportunities limited.
It was only when Steve McClaren replaced Eriksson that Barry was recalled, following an international exile of four years. He played under eight different England managers and went on to captain the side in a friendly against Egypt at Wembley Stadium in March 2010. Barry played at the World Cup later that summer but missed out on the Euro 2012 squad after picking up an injury in the final warm-up game against Norway that proved to be his last appearance.
14. Jimmy Greaves
Debut: May 17th, 1959, aged 19 years 86 days
Caps: 57
A World Cup winner, Greaves made his England debut during a tour of the Americas in 1959, scoring in a 4-1 defeat to Peru in Lima. He went on to score 44 times for England in 57 appearances, and remains fourth on the all-time goalscorer list for the national team. His scoring exploits include six hat-tricks – more than any other player – and he notched four in the final warm-up match ahead of the 1966 World Cup in a 6-1 victory over Norway.
Greaves played all three group games at the World Cup but was injured against France, ruling him out of the knock-out stages of the competition. Geoff Hurst replaced him and although Greaves was fit for the final, Sir Alf Ramsey was reluctant to change a winning team and the rest is history.
13. Glen Johnson
Debut: November 18th, 2003, aged 19 years 84 days
Caps: 54
Having made his debut as a first-half sub for the injured Gary Neville, Johnson racked up a half-century of appearances over an 11-year spell. He had to wait to become a regular, but after Neville's last cap in 2007 Johnson represented England at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups as well as Euro 2012.
Although he was called up by the then stand-in manager Gareth Southgate in October 2016, Johnson hasn’t won a cap since England's awful 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil.
12. Aaron Lennon
Debut: June 3rd, 2006, aged 19 years 48 days
Caps: 21
Winger Lennon was named in England’s 2006 World Cup squad having never before played for England - his debut against Jamaica came after Sven-Goran Eriksson’s announcement and just before the start of the tournament in Germany.
Lennon has appeared 21 times for England, losing just twice – on penalties at the quarter-final stage in Germany against Portugal and in a 2010 World Cup qualifier in Ukraine. Despite his relatively few international caps, he represented England at two World Cups, starting the 2010 group games against the USA and Algeria.
11. Rio Ferdinand
Debut: November 15th, 1997, aged 19 years 8 days
Caps: 81
Ferdinand was selected for four consecutive World Cups but only appeared at two, having failed to get on the pitch in 1998 and withdrawing injured in 2010. Altogether, he played in 10 World Cup matches, with England keeping seven clean sheets.
Despite his extensive World Cup career, Ferdinand never played in a European Championships: he didn't make Kevin Keegan's squad in 2000, was serving a ban in 2004 and England didn't qualify in 2008.
10. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Debut: May 26th, 2012, age 18 years 284 days
Caps: 30
Oxlade-Chamberlain was named in Roy Hodgson’s Euro 2012 squad before he’d made his international debut. His first appearance came a fortnight after the announcement of the 23 players selected for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine when he came on as a substitute in a warm-up against Norway. He made his full debut days later in a victory over Belgium and started in England’s first group game against France.
He was called up for the World Cup in 2014 but didn’t feature. Perhaps he should have: Oxlade-Chamberlain has won 30 caps for England, with the team losing just once in matches he’s been involved in.
9. Luke Shaw
Debut: February 27th, 2014, aged 18 years 236 days
Caps: 7
Shaw twice replaced Ashley Cole: on his debut in a 1-0 friendly win over Denmark, then in the 2014 World Cup squad, prompting Cole’s international retirement. Despite becoming the youngest player to appear at the 2014 World Cup, he hasn’t kicked on since his subsequent move to Manchester United – then a world record for a teenager.
In the four years since, he has made just four appearances for England due to injuries and a loss of form at club level combined with the rise of Danny Rose and Ryan Bertrand. With a World Cup looming and his injuries behind him – for now, at least – Shaw may yet develop into the player he promised.
8. Jack Wilshere
Debut: 11th August, 2010, aged 18 years 222 days
Caps: 34
Jack Wilshere's England story typifies his career. He made his debut at 18 amid great expectations, and has been in the frame ever since, but has been limited to just 34 caps in eight years as injuries have hindered his progression. (For comparison, Adam Lallana has won 33 in just over four years, Eric Dier 23 in his first two years.)
In a 2013 friendly encounter at Wembley, Wilshere's excellence against Brazil drew comparisons to Paul Gascoigne, but his influence has waned in the intervening seasons. That said, he has shown glimpses of his best form this season with Arsenal and is still young enough to have a meaningful impact on the national team midfield yet, despite not turning out for England in almost two years.
7. Marcus Rashford
Debut: May 27th, 2016, aged 18 years 208 days
Caps: 15
Rashford became the youngest ever Englishman to score on his debut when he volleyed home after just 138 seconds against Australia at the Stadium of Light. He had made his first team debut for Manchester United just four months earlier and such was his impact he was called into the England squad for Euro 2016, making two substitute appearances.
Rashford scored his first competitive goal for the Three Lions in a World Cup qualifier against Slovakia in September. Still just 20 years old, Rashford has 15 caps to his name and has been introduced to international football slowly, completing 90 minutes just once. You'd imagine he has chapters to write yet.
6. Duncan Edwards
Debut: April 2nd, 1955, aged 18 years 182 days
Caps: 18
Busby Babe Edwards became the youngest player to play in the top flight of English football in April 1953 when he made his Manchester United debut aged 16 years and 185 days. He played his first England game two years later, almost to the day, in a Home Championship encounter with Scotland – the first of 18 appearances before his untimely death in the aftermath of the Munich air crash, aged just 21.
In a professional career of less than five years, he helped United to two league titles, two Charity Shields and the semi-final of the European Cup, playing over 150 matches. In his 18 England appearances he scored five goals.
5. Micah Richards
Debut: 15th November, 2006, aged 18 years 143 days
Caps: 13
England’s youngest-ever defender, Richards made 13 appearances for the national team – all before his 24th birthday. The Manchester City defender played the full 90 minutes on his debut, a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, and played seven of the 12 matches in the doomed Euro 2008 qualifying campaign.
Following Steve McClaren’s departure, Richards won what turned out to be his final cap in caretaker Stuart Pearce's only game – again, against the Netherlands.
4. Michael Owen
Debut: February 11th, 1998 aged 18 years 59 days
Caps: 89
Owen will forever be remembered for his impact at France 98. By the time his international career came to an end 10 years and 42 days later, he had captained the side nine times in 89 appearances for England, more importantly bagging 40 goals – putting him fifth in the list of all-time top goalscorers for the Three Lions, behind only Wayne Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Gary Lineker and Jimmy Greaves.
Owen is one of only 11 Englishmen to represent their country at three World Cups, following his French breakthrough with campaigns in in South Korea and Japan in 2002 and Germany 2006. He also played at Euro 2000 and Euro 2004, with his goal against Portugal at the latter making him the only England player to score in four major tournaments.
3. Raheem Sterling
Debut: November 14th, 2012, aged 17 years 341 days
Caps: 35
Sterling's debut was somewhat overshadowed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored all four of Sweden's goals including a barely credible overhead kick. Sterling had to wait until March 2014 for his second cap, where he put in a Man of the Match performance against Denmark at Wembley.
Sterling’s form saw him selected for the World Cup in Brazil later that year, where he played a part in all three group games as England disappointed. Sterling’s influence began to increase throughout the Euro 2016 qualification campaign, contributing two goals in eight appearances as England won every game en route to the final tournament in France.
Still only 23, Sterling is enjoying his best season to date with Manchester City and with an inexperienced squad heading to the World Cup in the summer, much will be expected of him.
2. Wayne Rooney
Debut: February 12th, 2003, aged 17 years 110 days
Caps: 119
A fresh-faced Rooney made his debut against Australia in February 2003. When he called time on his England career almost 14 years later, he’d won 119 caps, scored 53 goals and captained the team on 22 occasions. It could have been very different had Rooney accepted an offer to play for the Republic of Ireland who approached him at the age of 16.
His critics will point to his poor return in major tournaments, with his strike against Uruguay in 2014 his only World Cup goal in 11 appearances. His record is markedly better in the European Championships with six in 10 matches, but it will be a source of regret that he was unable to replicate his vast haul of club silverware with the national side.
1. Theo Walcott
Debut: May 30th, 2006, aged 17 years 74 days
Caps: 47
Sven-Goran Eriksson raised more than a few eyebrows when he selected Theo Walcott in his World Cup squad in 2006. The 17-year-old had made just 13 first team appearances in his career and none since joining Arsenal the previous January. Despite fitness concerns over Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, Walcott didn’t get on the pitch in Germany.
Eriksson defended Walcott's selection over the likes of Darren Bent and Jermain Defoe, claiming it would stand him – and England – in good stead for forthcoming tournaments. Given that Walcott has only played in four matches for England at major tournaments – and none at a World Cup – history has not proven Eriksson right.
Since his debut against Hungary in 2006 Walcott has appeared 47 times for England, but, perhaps indicatively, he has only completed 90 minutes for the national team on four occasions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.