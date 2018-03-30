Official! The Premier League's 20 deadliest players of 2017/18 – ranked by shot conversion

Attackers rack up goals in different fashions. Sergio Aguero, the Premier League’s third-highest scorer so far this season, has taken 93 shots. Mohamed Salah, currently leading the Golden Boot race, has pulled the trigger on 118 occasions. Then there’s Harry Kane, who’s tried his luck 162 times.

So, when we reveal the 20 players with the best shots-to-goal conversion rates in the Premier League this season, you can guess which of those three will be missing. Let’s start the countdown…

Please note: Penalties don't count here. Sorry, Luka Milivojevic.