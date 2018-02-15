Ranked! All 20 Premier League clubs by set-piece goals conceded

As of 13 February, 23.4% of the total goals scored in the 2017/18 Premier League season came from set-pieces. Gaining an edge from corners, free-kicks and penalties can therefore significantly improve a team's prospects of fulfilling their objectives, but it's safe to say some sides excel more than others from dead-ball situations.

In this slideshow, we rank all 20 Premier League teams by the amount of set-piece goals they've conceded so far in 2017/18, counting down from the fewest to the most.