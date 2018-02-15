Revealed! The 20 best free-kick takers in European football

Please note: Data is correct as of February 13, 2018. Sorry, Lionel.

A free-kick in a certain region of the pitch always sends a frisson of excitement through the crowd, but who do you want standing behind the ball? STATS have crunched the numbers on every free-kick taken in Europe’s top leagues since the start of the 2013/14 season to bring you the answer... which may surprise you.

Players have to be currently active to qualify, and must have had at least 20 attempts on goal from a free-kick. Without further ado, here are the top 20.