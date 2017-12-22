Revealed! Who are the Premier League’s Boxing Day champions?

The annual Boxing Day fixture is one of English football’s most celebrated traditions, but supporters of some Premier League clubs have had more to celebrate than others in this post-Christmas clash.

Using data from bettingexpert.com which analyses 25 seasons of Premier League action, we can reveal which club tops the Boxing Day charts. Rather than looking at overall wins, we’ve ranked the current top-flight sides (excluding Huddersfield and Brighton, who are yet to play a Premier League game on December 26) by points per game.