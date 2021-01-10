Aberdeen v Rangers live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

Aberdeen v Rangers live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 10 January, 3pm GMT

Rangers can further strengthen their grip on top spot in the Scottish Premiership with victory over Aberdeen on Sunday.

Rangers can further strengthen their grip on top spot in the Scottish Premiership with victory over Aberdeen on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard's side took a giant step closer to the title last time out, as a 1-0 triumph over Celtic moved them 19 points clear at the top of the table. Callum McGregor's own goal was the difference between the two teams at Ibrox, but Gerrard insisted he was ignoring the "noise" after his team extended their unbeaten run to 22 league matches.

Celtic may have three games in hand, but Rangers will soon be uncatchable at the summit of the standings. If the Bhoys are to have any chance of winning a 10th title in a row, they need Aberdeen to do them a favour this weekend.

Celtic’s loss at Ibrox gave Aberdeen the chance to move to within two points of Neil Lennon’s side, but their failure to beat Dundee United kept them four adrift of the champions.

Nevertheless, Derek McInnes is doing a fine job at Pittodrie and will believe that his side can upset the league leaders on their home patch. Aberdeen gave Rangers a tough game on this ground on the opening weekend of the campaign, and have since lost just one Premiership match at home. They also go into the weekend on a seven-match unbeaten run, so Rangers should not take anything for granted.

Kemar Roofe was taken off at half-time of the win against Celtic and will need to be assessed before Sunday’s game. Nikola Katic is desperate to return as soon as possible but Rangers do not want to rush him, but Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack have a better chance of being involved at Pittodrie.

Scott Wright is fit again and could be named in the Aberdeen XI after appearing from the bench against Dundee United. Michael Devlin is still out with an ankle problem, however.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

